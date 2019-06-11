Adhiambo, Mukasia and Chepkoech lead a nine-member women’s squad to inaugural African Beach Games

Michelle Adhiambo, Euphrasia Mukasia and Winny Chepkoech lead a nine-member women’s handball squad to the inaugural African Beach Games in Cape Verde.

The Cape Verde games will act as qualifiers for the World Beach Games at a venue yet to be announced.

Although the trio has never featured in beach handball, they bring a wealth of experience having played for the national team and their respectively Kenya Handball Federation national league clubs.

Other members in the team are Magdalene Muthoni, Sharon Chepkirui, Rachael Karisa, Kombe Neema, Faith Mueni and Hannah Wacheke.

Team's technical manager Charles Omondi said besides Egypt and Tunisia who play beach handball frequently thus have an edge over them on paper, little can be said of their other opponents and it will be interesting to see how the event will pan out.

“The sport is yet to gather momentum in this region and it’s unfortunate but we hope people will start to embrace it going forward. Of course, there are players in the squad who play outdoor handball and I believe with the time, they will be able to rise up to the occasion,” noted Omondi who doubles up as the KHF fixture secretary.

He added: “If all goes well, we will be departing for the host nation tomorrow (today) and we are hoping for the best in the event that kicks off this Friday.”

The men’s team will feature experienced and National Cereals and Produce Board player Thodosia Sangoro, Derick Odhiambo, Victor Ouma, Mzee Mohamed, Mutuku Kyalo, Nickson Oguna, Salmin Mwalegha, David Ogwedhi, and Emmanuel Charo.

Kenya will also send teams in beach football, karate, tennis, swimming, kiteboarding, athletics and rowing.