Wazito, Kisumu promoted as Ambani promises to stick with winning side

After securing their return to the Kenyan Premier League, Wazito coach Fred Ambani has promised to stick with his charges as they set off for a sojourn in the top flight.

Wazito thrashed St Joseph Youth 7-1 at Camp Toyoyo to be crowned the 2018-2019 National Super League champions and was quick to refute rumours of an intended overhaul.

Ambani took over reigns at the start of the second leg and unlike the norm, where coaches prefer to sign new players with top flight experience, Ambani revealed he will make just a few but quality additions.

“We will not change the entire squad just because we have secured promotion. However, we will bring in a few additions to bolster our depth. It has been a tough season in the second tier but we thank God for we have earned a place in the KPL,” said Ambani. “The boys believed in themselves and we’re eager for the return. We had to score early and by a big margin to settle in the game. They had promised they would do it and I am happy they have delivered.”

Kisumu All Stars also earned an automatic slot in the KPL and coach Francis Oduor has made a lengthy stay at the top his mission. Kisumu humiliated Thika United 7-1 at the Thika Sub-County Stadium to finish second, a point behind Wazito.

Oduor said: “We first want to establish ourselves in the top league in our first season before thinking about trophies in the subsequent seasons. What I can assure All Stars' faithful is that we will not return to the second tier but I can’t promise to break Gor Mahia dominance in the top flight either.”

Nairobi Stima, who finished third even after electrocuting Eldoret Youth 4-2 at the Eldoret Showgrounds, will have to re-seek their KPL bid in the two-legged playoff, where Posta Rangers await. Stima finished with 80 points, same as All Stars but had to settle for third due to an inferior their goal difference.

Meanwhile, Shabana wrapped up the season on a winning note after beating visiting FC Talanta 3-1 at the Gusii Stadium. Kibera Black Stars lost 2-1 to Nairobi City Stars while Ushuru played Kenya Police to a two-all draw.