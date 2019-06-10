TUK keep their winning spree to the delight of their coach

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) coach Simiyu Nyaranga praised his side following 1-0 victory over Bungoma Farmers at City Park.

The students, who won their sixth game of the season, put a spirited fight much to the delight of their coach.

He said: “I am happy for the result though the scoreline does not translate for the chances we created. We could have killed the game especially in the second half but in the end, three points is all that matters. We Will have to work on our finishing, improve on our execution and play with urgency.”

His opposite number Mutanda Gladson cited exhaustion and inexperience for their downfall.

He said: “My boys were generally tired. We played in Nakuru yesterday, traveled and reached here at midnight. Our under-performance is down to exhaustion but they gave a good account of themselves. Most of my players are first timers and they need to adapt to the demands of the game. Our aim is to stay in the Super League at the end of the season.”

Ian Orunga scored the lone goal in the 43rd minute

In another match, women’s Super League side Wolverines condemned Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) to their first loss of the season in a 3-2 victory. Electine Wanyonyi’ s brace in the second and 15th minute put Wolverines ahead before being pegged back by Angela Muthini’s 21st minute goal. Esther Mwikali drew MSC level with a fine finish in the 48th minute before Cathleen Jerotich broke MSC’s hearts, poking home in the 58th minute to earn Wolverines their third win of the season.