Omondi returns from Rwanda-keen to help his side book KVF play offs slot

Fresh from leading Energy Group to the Rwandese national volleyball title, Moses Omondi is keen to help his local side Equity Bank book a slot in the Kenya Volleyball Federation playoffs later this year.

Omondi, who joined the Rwandese side in October last year, helped the side overpower Gisagara in the final to eventually win the title and he is keen to extend the form back at home.

The right attacker said: “I know we are not at a good place as far as the current league standing is concerned but it’s too early for our opponents to write us off.”

“Last season, Equity came close to sealing a top-four finish but faltered and I believe if we get our act together, then a playoff spot will not be farfetched. I'm glad to be back home and I intend to work with my fellow teammates to conquer our aspirations.”

Omondi, a Kenyatta University student studying — Biosystem Agricultural and Engineering, said he is not sure if he will renew his contract with REG.

“It’s too early to start talking about renewing the contract with the Rwandese side for now but when that time comes we will see what happens. For now, my soul and energy is at Equity.”

The reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation best attacker, however, harbours no ill feelings after missing a slot in the men’s national team that recently failed to sparkle at the All Africa Games qualifiers at Moi Stadium, Kasarani, last week.

“Being named the best attacker in the league should say something about me. And again, having been a regular player with REG, who won the league in Rwanda is a revelation in itself but maybe the men’s technical bench was looking for something different,” he said.

“I hope to be called in future assignments as it’s every player’s wish to represent the country.”