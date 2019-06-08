Wazito, Kisumu and Nairobi Stima chase two automatic promotion slots as NSL enter final weekend

Everything will be there to play for tomorrow at the top end of the National Super League table when the curtains finally come down on the hectic 2019 campaign.

Obviously, focus will be on the three top teams jostling for the two automatic promotion slots. Known for its fierce competition, the second tier has once again lived to the billing this season as the league winner, promoted teams and the one to take on Posta Rangers in the playoff will be decided on the final day of the season.

League leaders Wazito, Kisumu All Stars and Nairobi Stima will have their sights trained on filling the voids left by relegated top-flight sides Mt Kenya United and Vihiga United. The trio of Thika United, Green Commandos and Kangemi All Stars were relegated after their midweek loses.

Wazito, who have 78 points have a relatively easy fixture as they are scheduled to take on St Joseph Youth, 13th on the log at Camp Toyoyo.

The Fred Ambani-coached club has had an incredible season, raking in 25 wins in 37 matches and a win of any margin will see them crowned champions and will return to the top flight after a year in the cold.

The club could as well return to the senior football league should their closest challengers, who are a point within reach, falter.

“We have one more game. We are focused on it and only thinking about how to secure a win. Nothing else at this moment,” said Ambani.

Second-placed All Stars travel to face Thika United at the Thika Sub-County Stadium. Formed in 2017 to replace the disbanded Palos FC, All Stars haven’t shied to display their intentions of joining the KPL this season after a nearly disastrous campaign in their maiden season as they have recorded 22 wins and 11 draws to gather 77 points.

They approach tomorrow’s match aware of their coinciding point tally with third-placed Nairobi Stima and hence will have to reap a huge win for them to cement the second spot should Wazito also win. “We are in a good situation in what has been an unbelievable season. “Our players have to get over the line. Our destiny for this young team and this football club is in our hands and we will try to make it count,” said All Stars coach Francis Oduor, a full back of no mean repute in his playing days in the 1990s.

Serial bottlers Stima have a date with debutants Eldoret Youth at the Eldoret showground, a venue which has proved a tough hunting ground for visiting teams. Stima boast of the meanest defence in the league as they have leaked 31 times and lost twice but their scoring form has been a letdown. The powermen will be hoping that Wazito and All Stars falter, an outcome which will see them crowned league champions. However, this will only come to pass should they win their match. Should the three teams win their matches, Stima will be forced to seek their KPL bid in the playoff, where Posta Rangers await.

In other matches lined up, Kenya Police will confront Ushuru while Migori Youth will tackle Kangemi All Stars. Fortune Sacco host Modern Coast Rangers as Green Commandos takes on Coast Stima. Administration Police accost Bidco United while Shabana play FC Talanta.