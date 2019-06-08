Wanyama look forward to his first-ever appearance at the continental showpiece

As Harambee Stars intensify their preparations ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup on Nations, skipper Victor Wanyama could not help but look forward to his first-ever appearance at the continental showpiece.

The skipper, who is fresh from the Champions League final in Madrid, Spain, where he was an unused substitute on the Tottenham Hotspur bench in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool, said they are ready for the challenge and will be looking for a good outing as they set their eyes on the big price.

“We are all ok and looking to start well and the build ups against Madagascar and Congo, before heading to Egypt are very important to us in terms of preparations but doing well in Egypt will mean everything fro this group,” Wanyama said on the eve of an international friendly against Madagascar.

Stars face Democratic Republic of Congo in another friendly match on June 15. The team will then jet out to Cairo, Egypt, on June 19 ahead of the continental showpiece.

Stars will play their Group C matches at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. Stars’ coach Sebastian Migne is pleased after finally assembling his 27-man provisional squad at the training camp in Paris, France, as the team gears up for Africa’s premier football tournament.

This comes after the arrival of talisman Michael Ounga from his Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol. Olunga had caused a stir in the side after Reysol had threatened to keep him longer as they seek promotion. The former Girona man makes the camp at the camp at the French Rugby Federation in Marcoussis a full house after Wanyama’s arrival on Tuesday night.

“It was complicated at the beginning with some players missing but with everyone ready to play now, it’s easier for us,” said Migne.

Migne who came under fire from football lovers in Kenyan after naming his provisional squad, will trim his side to 23 on June 21.

“Together with my back room staff, we have to brainstorm and get our best balance before the tournament, not only defensively but in all departments,” said Migne.

Kenya open the tournament against Algeria on June 23, before taking on neighbours Tanzania four days later. Migne’s men will wind up their group C matches against Senegal on July 1 as they seek to break the duck of reaching the second round for the first time ever.