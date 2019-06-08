Telkom to line up rookies against USIU as they seek to return to winning ways

Telkom coach Josephine Ataro will give starting berth to rookies Joan Anjao, Elina Chebet and Rose Akoth as they seek to get back to their winning ways against United States International University Africa (USIU-A) as the Kenya Hockey Union League matches resume today.

The league took a two-week break to pave way for national teams (men and women) training and 5-aside indoor tournament in Mombasa.

The champions who last played to 2-2 all draw against newcomers lakers away will be keen to bag the three points as the two sides are separated by a point heading into days match at the City Park Stadium.

And coach Ataro knows what is at stake saying it's time to give a fighting chance to the young players who have shown the urge and will to play in training.

Telkom have eight points from four matches while the students have seven points from three matches with a game at hand.

The former national team goalkeeper said they have learnt their lesson not to underrate any team with experience being their fall back plan.

She said: "It is time we give a fighting chance to our young players who have shown us in training that they are ready to play. Midfielder Anjao and forwards Chebet and Akoth will play a huge role in our upcoming matches. They are all below twenty years and have a bright future ahead of them so they have to hit the ground running. We hope to play a better game than the one we had in Kisumu. With a fully fit squad, we hope to win."

In the men's premier league, Wazalendo will be out to guard their top position with tricky against fourth-placed Western Jaguars away in Kakamega today.

Wazalendo have 12 points from four matches while Jaguars have 10 points from five matches and whoever wins the match will top the standings

Boosted by the return of midfield dynamo Willis Okeyo, Kenya Police cross swords with USIU at city Park today while defending champions Butali welcome back duo of Kenneth Nyongesa and Francis Kariuki as they take on Sikh Union tomorrow.

The two have been nursing ankle problems and their presence is a relief to Butali, who will hope to return to winning ways having played to 3-3 all draw against USIU.

In the super league fixtures, Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) have a double fixture against bottom-placed Nakuru today before taking on Wolverines tomorrow in the women's division.

Bungoma Farmers play Nakuru today before they take on the Technical University of Kenya tomorrow at the City Park.

Mvita welcome Impala at their backyard before MSC play Impala at the same venue.

Bragging rights will be at stake as Kenyatta University (KU) square it out with Kenya College of Accounts University (KCAU) tomorrow.

In the National league, Mount Kenya University (MKU) have a date with Parkroad Tigers.