Mogonga to renew rivalry with former champs Sengera SDA

Boy’s volleyball defending champions Mogonga High will today renew rivalry with Sengera SDA in the final of the Kisii County Term Two games at Nyachogochogo.

Mogonga saw off Mobamba Secondary 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-14) to qualify for the final while Sengera beat a stubborn Kisii School 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-21) in the second semi.

Sengera coach Joseph Abincha vowed that his team will regain their title which they lost to Mogonga. “They beat us last year but this time we want to regain our trophy,” said Abincha.

Mogonga Principal Haron Onchong’a said: “Expect a rough final which can go either way. However, I’m hopeful we will retain our title.”

In the girls’ category, Sengera SDA will seek to retain their title when they face St Vincent Omwari.

Sengera overcame Amaiko 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13) while Omwari beat fancied Nyabisase 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-22).

In netball, holders Mogonga outclassed Amaiko 70-6 in a one sided semi final. Mogonga will meet Gesicho in the finals. Gesicho beat Bogichoncho 35-31 in a rough final.

In boys’ soccer, Nduru Boys qualified for a second straight county final after beating Moteiribe 7-6 on post match penalties. The teams drew 0-0 after extra time. The second semi final will be played today between Borangi and the quarter final winner of a clash between defending champions Gesero and Nyangweta. The game was being played by press time.

In girls’ soccer, Gesero were in a class of their own beating Mario Esinde 5-0. Celine Mochere, Faith Ochengo, Maureen Oichoe, Charity Anyango and Tabitha Ndemo scored for Gesero.

Gesero will meet Kerongororo who overcame Moremani 4-1. Nelisa Gechemba and Faith Thomas scored a brace each for Kerongorori while Nancy Omari scored Moremani’s consolation goal.