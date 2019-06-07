Thika Sports Club’s professional lead cut down to one stroke

Thika Sports Club’s professional Simon Ngige still tops the Crown Paints Invitational despite his lead being cut down to one stroke.

Ngige, who led Day One by a stroke and the second day by two strokes, was back to a shot lead yesterday.

Such was the drama which saw the inaugural event reach the penultimate stage at the Par 71 Muthiga Golf Club yesterday.

Ngige’s two over after yesterday’s third round wasn’t that good but saw him extend his superiority on the leader board with one over par 214.

Windsor resident professional Rizwan Charania played the day’s best round of 4 under par 67 for a gross total of 2 over par 215 gross. This elevated Charania to second place after he had dipped to the ninth spot on Day 2.

“It’s getting tougher as the tournament approaches the end. Today (yesterday), I played two over which wasn’t that good but I hope to make up for my undoing on the last day tomorrow (today),” said Ngige, who was one of the two locals in the Magical Kenya Open to make the cut.

Charania predicted a tough last round tomorrow saying: “It will be very competitive tomorrow (today) but I’m glad my swing is coming through really well. Precision will be key as two strokes separate the first four.”

Joint third are Eric Ooko of Royal and CJ Wangai of Sigona with 3 over par 213 gross. Joint fifth are Tonny Omuli of Golf Park and Windsor’s David Opati with six over par 218 gross. Dismas Indiza, Jacob Okello, Muthaiga’s Nelson Mudanyi and Uganda’s Philip Kasozi are languishing in joint ninth position with 9 over par 213 gross.

The winner of the four-day 72 hole stroke-play event will carry home Sh150,000. The event is being used as a warm up to the June 26-30 KCB Karen Masters which returns to Sunshine Tour for the second year running.

The last round of the Road to Karen Masters will take place at Royal Nairobi Golf Club next week.