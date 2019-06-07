Stars face Madagascar in a friendly fixture

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne will this evening ascertain his charges preparedness for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations when he leads them against Madagascar in a friendly match.

Stars will take the Islanders starting 9:00 pm (EAT) in one of the two test matches lined up for them before they jet to Egypt for the finals. Madagascar defied odds to qualify to the Afcon for the first time and the match is set to hand Migne yet another platform to polish his team before facing DR Congo a week later as well as the finals scheduled to tip off on in two weeks time.

Being a friendly match, Migne is likely to gift all the players in camp playing time with an eye of selecting his best 23 players from the 27 at his disposal. Madagascar, who finished behind Senegal in the qualifying campaign, are placed in Pool ‘B’ with Burundi, Guinea and former champions Nigeria.