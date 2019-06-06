Race for KPL promotion goes to the wire

The race for promotion to the SportPesa Premier League will go down to the wire after all three promotion chasing teams won their penultimate matches.

Wazito beat Talanta 4-1 while second-placed Kisumu All Stars saw off relegation bound Green Commandos 4-2 in Kisumu.

In Naivasha, Nairobi Stima defeated Shabana 3-0 to remain in the promotion push ahead of this weekend’s last round matches.

Wazito leads the log with 78 points—one better than second-placed Kisumu All-Stars and third-placed Nairobi Stima. Kisumu have a better goal difference.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani said patience and resilience for his side were key after dropping points previously.

He said: "We came into this game knowing that we have to be patient and took our chances. We ironed out the mistakes that made us lose the last game and the boys showed determination throughout the match. We are on course to winning promotion but we have to wait until the last fixture."

His opposite number Juma Abdallah attributed their defeat on injuries and suspensions.

He said: "We missed two of our experienced forwards in Chris Owino and Emmanuel Mogaka who have been our source of goals. Injury to my first choice goalkeeper was also a big blow to us but generally, we have improved from last season and going forward, I think more will be expected from this group of players."

Amos Asembeka, Collins Neto, Paul Aquah and Wilson Anekeya were on target for the moneybags while Job Tinyo scored Atlanta's consolation.

Kisumu coach Francis Oduor said he is keen to seal a place in the top tier league with a win against Thika United as the promotion push goes to the wire.

“We are mentally prepared for the game and our target is maximum points. We don’t want to put ourselves in a situation where we will go for a playoff,” said Oduor after guiding his team to a 4-2 win over Kakamega’s Green Commandos.

Eric Otieno grabbed a brace for the Blue Eagles before Dismas Amunga and Ian Motanda wrapped up the scores. Alex Ochando and Richard Onyango scored for Green Commandos.

Oduor added: “We are going into the last round with three teams still chasing promotion. This confirms that the season has been tough.”

Green Commandos coach Francis Chinjili praised Kisumu fans for turning out in large numbers to support their team.

“The atmosphere here was electric. There is no way we would have won even though my boys played a good game,” noted Chinjili. He said inexperience is to blame for the team’s poor record.

“Most of our players are in school while others completed their studies last year so this is a young team while most teams in NSL have experienced players,” said the former striker.

He said his team is still focused on remaining in the top tier league. “We play Coast Stima this weekend hoping for a win and hope Migori Youth drops points. However, if we are relegated, we shall play in the lower division and come back stronger,” said the coach.

Kangemi All-Stars was relegated after a 2-0 loss against Ushuru while Thika United lost 2-1 against Bidco.

In other matches, City Stars condemned Migori Youth to a 2-0 loss as St Joseph’s Youth defeated Kibera Black Stars 2-1. Coast Stima beat Fortune Sacco 2-0 as Modern Coast Rangers edged Kenya Police 4-4.