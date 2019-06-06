Kisumu Day run over Awasi in county schools games final

Kisumu Day retained the Kisumu county secondary schools boys soccer title after a hard fought 1-0 win over Awasi Boys.

In the tough final match at Kisumu Boys, Silva Odira scored from the spot to give Kisumu Day the title. Odira sent Awasi keeper Rafael Ayoo the wrong way to send Kisumu Day fans into a frenzy.

When the two teams met at group stage, Awasi defeated Kisumu Day 1-0. In the semis, Kisumu Day beat arch-rivals Kisumu Boys 3-1 while Awasi beat Nyatao 3-1.

Both teams proceed to the regional championships set for June 26-30 in Kisumu. Kisumu Day coach Bernard Oluoch admitted that the final was tough and hailed his boys for showing character. “It was a very tough game which would have gone either way. After we lost to Awasi, I went back to the drawing board to prepare for them. I’m happy for the win,” he said.

Awasi captain Sharrif Ali said: “The county final is behind us. We are going back to prepare for regionals. We shall come back stronger.”

Nyakach Girls also retained the Under-19 girls’ title after walloping St Ignatius Royola, Magadi 7-0.

Prudent Khasiala and Mercy Akoth scored a brace each while Violet Akinyi, Lanoline Aoko and Stacy Nawerenga added a goal apiece. Maseno School beat Ngere 3-0 to win the U-16 boys title while St Alloyce Reru won the girls title after edging Nyamasaria 4-0.

Nyakach also retained the netball title after a narrow 41-38 victory over Bishop Abiero Magwar. At halftime, the teams were deadlocked at 19-19.

Nyakach coach Saline Keta said: “Magwar is a very good team and they gave us a run for our money. We are heading back to school to train for regionals because we want to retain our title,” she said.

Magwar’s coach Seth Odongo, however, blamed the umpires for the loss. Nyakach also reigned supreme in girls’ volleyball, beating Koru Girls 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21) to defend their title. Nyakach are also the regional champions.

“There are a few areas I want to improve, especially in receiving, before the regionals. Otherwise the girls are ready to defend their title,” said Duncan Adero, Nyakach coach. Koru’s coach James Maloba said: “We displayed a tactical game but Nyakach was the better team today. We live to fight another day.”

St Joseph’s Kisumu won their maiden county title after beating Thurdibuoro 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-17) in a tough final. St Joseph’s coach Brighton Mwimali praised his team. “My boys played their hearts out,” he said.