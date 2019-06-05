Why Bitok will be missed by Rwanda volleyball fraternity

Rwanda International Lawrence Yakan has admitted they will miss the services of outgoing acclaimed Kenyan coach Paul Bitok, whose 10-year stint with Rwanda Volleyball Federation comes to an end this month.

Yakan, who recently finished his contract with Japanese Club Oita Miyoshi Weiseadoler and is part of the national team that is currently participating in the Zone 5 All Africa Games qualifiers in Nairobi, said it will take something special for any coach to match Bitok's record.

The 33-year-old, who has had professional stints in Uganda, said Bitok is not only a leader on the courts but also has volleyball connection around the globe.

“Bitok has become a family in Rwanda. You mention his name and every head turns. It’s sad that he will be leaving at the end of this month and I want to wish him well. He has done a lot for Rwanda as far as the sport is concerned and the players’ individual growth,” noted Yakan.

He added: “While I would have liked him to stay around, I’m also a firm believer of growth and people trying out something new. So if Bitok is leaving for something better, then he has our blessing. However, he is still welcomed back to Rwanda anytime he feels like visiting.”

Rwanda Volleyball Federation (RVF) vice chairman, Fernand Ruterana said Bitok has inspired the growth of sports in Rwanda.

Ruterana, who is accompanying the Rwanda men's team to the AAG qualifiers here in Nairobi, said they are hoping Bitok will reconsider his decision.

“He has done amazing work not only in indoor sport but also on the beach. I mean his work is out there for everyone to see. Before Bitok came to Rwanda, the sport was nowhere and Rwanda was generally a punching bag of the region," he added.

“ Because of him, we have at least six players playing professional and if he doesn’t reconsider his decision, we want to wish him well in his future endeavours. We are still open to partner with him going forward. But again,” he noted.