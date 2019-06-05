Simbas provisional squad named ahead of Elgon Cup assignment in Kisumu

Hosts Kenya have named a provisional squad for the Elgon Cup first leg against taking place at the Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu City June 22.

The squad, to be handled by newly appointed head coach Paul Odera was selected following trials held at Nairobi’s RFUEA ground on June 1 and serves up a sprinkling of young players from the Kenya U20s such as Sam Asati, Dominic Coulson, Ian Njenga who won the African U20 title in April at Nairobi’s KCB Sports Club as well as several established players notably Jacob Ojee, Collins Injera, George Nyambua, Sam Onsomu and Elkeans Musonye who have been part of the Simbas set up in recent years.

Squad: Joseph Shem, Simon Muniafu, Tyson Okoth, Elkeans Musonye, Samson Onsomu, Anthony Odhiambo, Billy Omondi, Beldad Ogeta, Archadeus Khwesa, Jeff Mutuku, Mark Mutuku, Dominic Coulson, Charles Tendwa, Collins Injera, Melvin Thairu, Malcolm Onsando, Fidel Oloo, Toby Francombe, Frank Mutuku, Brian Amaitsa, Ian Njenga, Patrick Ouko, Emmanuel Silungi, Joseph Odero, Ephraim Oduor, Brian Juma, George Nyambua, Johnstone Mung’au, Cameron Coulson, Oscar Sorano, Griffin Musila, Oliver Mang’eni, Francis Mwita, Vincent Onyala, Samuel Asati, Michael Wanjala, Peter Kilonzo, George Maranga, Michael Kimwele, Geoffrey Okwach, Jacob Ojee, Isaac Njoroge, Monate Akuei, John Okoth.