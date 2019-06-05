Close

BAYERN ON SANE

Bayern chief Hoeness claims City are asking for crazy money for Sane

City are attempting to thrash out a new contract with Sane.

In Summary

• The Bundesliga champions have shown huge interest in Sane, who they want to fill the void left by the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

• City are attempting to thrash out a new contract with Sane, whose current deal is up in 2021. 

Germany's Leroy Sane arrives in training
Germany's Leroy Sane arrives in training
Image: /REUTERS

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has cast doubt over his club’s pursuit of Leroy Sane, claiming the fee to sign the Manchester City winger is too high.

The Bundesliga champions have shown huge interest in Sane, who they want to fill the void left by the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. City, who say they do not want to sell, would expect more than £90million for a talented youngster with two years left on his contract, should Sane want to leave.

 

 

LEROY SANE’S 2018-19 STATS

Premier League: 31 games, ten goals, eleven assists

Champions League: Eight games, four goals, four assists

FA Cup: Four games, two goals, one assist

Carabao Cup: Three games, two assists

Community Shield: One game

Total: 47 games, 16 goals, 18 assists

 

Bayern, who are yet to lodge a formal bid, appear unsure whether they can stretch that far after breaking their transfer record to land Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for £72m.

“It’s unlikely that it will work,” Hoeness admitted. “It’s about the sums of money. They’re insane.”

City are attempting to thrash out a new contract with Sane, whose current deal is up in 2021. The Germany international linked up with Joachim Low’s squad on Monday ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

More:

Sane must learn to manage glory if he is to reclaim his place in football world

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane is one of the finest football talents around. Like Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, he can accelerate down the ...
Sports
8 months ago

Sane’s mother gets in way of forward’s contract talks

38-3
Sports
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JACK GAUGHAN
Sports
05 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Leave me out of your controversy, Ochieng tells critics
    20h ago Football

  2. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    3w ago Football

  3. Bandari looking to replicate K'Ogalo's success when they ...
    20h ago Football

  4. Glen wins Rhino Charge as show raises over Sh 153 million
    20h ago Football

  5. A tense moment for Rwanda coach as he faces hosts Kenya in ...
    20h ago Football

Latest Videos