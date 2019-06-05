Bayern chief Hoeness claims City are asking for crazy money for Sane

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has cast doubt over his club’s pursuit of Leroy Sane, claiming the fee to sign the Manchester City winger is too high.

The Bundesliga champions have shown huge interest in Sane, who they want to fill the void left by the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. City, who say they do not want to sell, would expect more than £90million for a talented youngster with two years left on his contract, should Sane want to leave.

LEROY SANE’S 2018-19 STATS

Premier League: 31 games, ten goals, eleven assists

Champions League: Eight games, four goals, four assists

FA Cup: Four games, two goals, one assist

Carabao Cup: Three games, two assists

Community Shield: One game

Total: 47 games, 16 goals, 18 assists

Bayern, who are yet to lodge a formal bid, appear unsure whether they can stretch that far after breaking their transfer record to land Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for £72m.

“It’s unlikely that it will work,” Hoeness admitted. “It’s about the sums of money. They’re insane.”

City are attempting to thrash out a new contract with Sane, whose current deal is up in 2021. The Germany international linked up with Joachim Low’s squad on Monday ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.