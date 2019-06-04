Kakamega, Koyonzo stay unbeaten in Prescott cup

Kakamega High and Koyonzo remain unbeaten in the Western region Prescott Cup after playing to a 3-3 draw at Chavakali High School.

Kakamega coach Amos Wamanga and his Koyonzo counterpart Eliud Okwemba had mixed feelings over the draw in matchday 3 of the tournament.

“To me, I’m okay with the outcome. I largely fielded Form 2s and 3s. Holding a very strong Koyonzo team was no a mean feat,” said Wamanga.

He added: “The boys have room for improvement and by next year, I will have a very strong team that can defend the national 15’s title.”

He said the school’s 15’s team that will represent Kenya in the East Africa Secondary School Games will resume training in July.

Koyonzo’s Okwemba said: “We dominated the game but didn’t take our chances. Kakamega defended well and were happy with the draw. However, we were not happy because this is a game we would have won easily.”

Okwemba further said his team is committed to winning the regional title. “We are leading and we expect to finish unbeaten,” he said.

During the match, Emmanuel Oketch gave Koyonzo the lead through a penalty but Emmanuel Mwinamo replied for Kakamega. In another game, Koyonzo beat Chavakali 6-0 while Kakamega overcame Bungoma 14-11.

In another game, Bryson Adaka scored three penalties as Bungoma defeated hosts Chavakali High School 9-6. Dennis Abukuse scored Bungoma’s penalties.

Nyanza region champions 15’s Maseno School had an impressive outing, beating Friends School Kamusinga and Kibabii High School by an identical 19-0 victories. Vihiga piled more misery on Friends School Kamusinga, beating the Bungoma county giants 39-0.