Hard work and patience crucial to Stars' call-up, says Otieno

Harambee Stars’ defender Philemon Otieno believes his inclusion in the Harambee Stars’ Africa Cup of Nations team is an inspiration to young locally-based players.

Otieno, who was instrumental in Gor Mahia’s Kenyan Premier League title defence, said hard work and exposure as K’Ogalo traversed the continental for the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup was crucial in his rise to a maiden call up to the national team.

“My call up to the national team is a motivation to locally-based players. It is not easy to get a chance in the national team but I think with hard work and patience, things can work out,” said Otieno.

“I have gained a lot of confidence playing in the continental championships and I believe the experience will make it easier for me in the national team.”

Otieno is part of nine defenders called up to the Harambee Stars team, currently in a three-week pre-Afcon training camp in France.

The team kicked off their training on Saturday in Marcoussis, Paris. Four training sessions have since been done, with two friendly matches against Madagascar and DR Congo in the pipeline.

Stars have also been boosted by the arrival of Sweden based forward Christopher Mbamba, who is now among 18 players already in camp. The remaining nine, who are still on duty with their respective clubs, will be checking in in due course.