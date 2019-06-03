Revenge on Kenyans' minds against Uganda in AAG qualifiers opener

Neighbours Tanzania pulled out of the competition at the 11th hour with reports indicating lack of finances could be the main reason.

National men’s volleyball team coach Moses Epoloto says they will be eyeing revenge when they face neighbours Uganda in the Zone 5 All Africa Games qualifiers opener at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani today.

Uganda beat Kenya 3-2 during the World Championship qualifiers in 2017 in Rwanda and Epoloto said revenge will be on the card in their first match of the four-nation tournament.

“We have scores to settle with our neighbours Uganda,” said Epoloto. “We are keen to turn tables on them. Uganda have grown in leaps and bounds and we will approach them with a lot of caution.”

The General Service Unit head of technical bench added: “Thank God all the players in the camp are fit and available for selection. We are ready and good to go ahead of the championship.”

He observed that Rwanda, Egypt and Uganda are worthy opponents but they will be going for nothing short of the overall title.

“All these teams are tough and we will take one match at a time. But all in all, the event will be interesting and we are willing to give it the best shot and see what happens from there. Hopefully, the results will favour us at the end of the tournament,” observed the Kenya Volleyball Federation head of coaching commission.

The hosts will then battle Rwanda, under the watchful eyes of Kenyan coach Paul Bitok, tomorrow before they wind up the three-day event against Egypt on Wednesday.

All the Kenya matches will be played at 4 pm. Rwanda and Egypt will get the tournament going at 2 pm today.

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
03 June 2019 - 05:00

