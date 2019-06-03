Lack of killer instinct to blame for KPA’s loss to Equity, says Kiki

Champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) coach Sammy Kiki has blamed their 78-73 to Equity Bank on the lack of a killer instinct at the Makande Welfare Hall, Mombasa.

“It was a tough game. We started badly, trailing by 15 points but did well to recover and even took a three-point lead. But we couldn’t sustain that surge and lost concentration in the last few minutes. My team has improved but Equity have better players,” observed Kiki.

Meanwhile, their women’s counterparts pipped champions Equity Bank 52-51 in a closely contested encounter. However, the bankers' coach, David Maina, lodged a complaint concerning the eligibility of some of their opponents' players.

“We played a good team but they used some players who have eligibility issues which will have to be sorted out,” said Maina.

Porters tactician Mike Opel said the team is picking up but the fact that they blew away a 12-point shows lack stamina.

At the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium, Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University beat United States International University (USIU) 44-36.

Coach Charles ‘Ghost’ Goro said it was an easy tie all through with USIU posing no threat at all.

Eagle Wings coach Everlyne Kedogo said she can’t blame anyone in their 36-35 loss to Strathmore University.

“We played our best game ever in the league. Our undoing was the failure to shoot free throws. We missed 11 and that should have easily won us the tie.”

In the lower division, Strathmore University second string side defeated Kisumu Lady bucks 44-36.