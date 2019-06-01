Win or Burst for Shujaa in crunch Paris sevens

Kenya Sevens continued stay in the World Seven series is set to be tested this weekend in the Paris Sevens this weekend.

Shujaa who have been regulars on the circuit since 2003 face a battle of survival and must finish ahead of Japan to cement core status for next season.

Paul Murunga's charges are on 27 points two ahead of Japan and three behind Wales in the final tournament of the season.

Kenya bagged a solitary point last weekend in London and won only one match out of five in an error strewn display.

The team that finished bottom is replaced by Ireland for next season. Shujaa are in Pool B and will open their campaign against London Sevens losing finalists Australia at 1:06pm . Shujaa and the Aussies have met twice this season with the Australians winning twice 47-7 in Vancouver and 28-12 in Hong Kong. Kenya's defence will be tested by speedstar Henry Hutchinson who mesmerized defenses last week at Twickenham alongside Maurice Longbottom and Lewis Holland

Shujaa will then face African rivals South Africa at 4:10 pm. The two sides last clashed at the Hamilton sevens in January with the Blitzbokke winning 29-10. . The World sevens series champions are a physical outfit and will have the likes of Werner Kok, Branco Du Preez the returning Cecil Afrika, and skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi

Kenya's final pool match will be against relegation threatened Wales at 7:36pm. The teams have met thrice with Kenya winning twice 33-26 in Cape Town and 19-14 in Singapore in March with Wales edging kenya 19-14 in Sydney

Head coach Paul Murunga is optimistic about Kenya's chances in the crunch tournament “ Performance wise I think the boys did well last weekend London its boils down to a few things we can correct and get the results” added Murunga

Murunga put on brave face ahead of the weekends tournament “ The boys know whats at stake and I would like to thank the fans for the messages of support and encouragement to the team and we promise not to let the country down” added Murunga

Kenya sevens skipper Jacob Ojee issued a rallying call to the team to stand and be counted in Shujaa's biggest tournament since promotion to the circuit in 16 years” Its win or burst we are aware of whats at stake and we have had a good week of training and looking at areas of improvement” added Ojee

Former skipper Andrew Amonde said defence on the wing and decision making will be key in the group matches” Our defence in the wide channels has to be good and when in attack makes the right decisions in order to score tries” he added.