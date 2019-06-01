Wazito eager to seal KPL slot today

National Super League leaders Wazito will this afternoon be seeking to punch their way back to the Kenyan Premier League when they face Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo.

A win for Wazito will see them seal one of the two automatic promotion slots with two matches to spare.

The Fred Ambani coached club have garnered 75 points, four ahead of second-placed Kisumu All-Stars and their matchday opponents, who are third and a win will see them take their tally to an unassailable 78.

Wazito could also be crowned the new champions should they switch off Stima and hope that Kisumu fall to Fortune Sacco. Ahead of the match, Ambani has predicted a tough match but he is optimistic that he will carry the day.

Ambani is elated to have trained with a full house squad after the return of the trio of Joe Waithira, Teddy Osok and Musa Masika rejoined the camp after being away with the national team.

"It's going to be a tough match as Stima will also be aiming at the three points. A win is equally important to them as they will be out to reduce the gap to a point but my players know what a win means to the team. I am happy we trained as a unit making it easier for me to plan for the game well. The three are important players who their return is a big boost ahead of the match."

In other matches, Migori Youth wil host St Joseph Youth at the Green Stadium, Awendo while Kangemi All-Stars will battle for the three points against Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo. Modern Coast Rangers will confront Ushuru at Serani Sports ground as Green Commandos tackle Bidco United at Bukhungu Stadium.

Thika United will be fighting to remain in the league when they face Eldoret Youth at the Thika Sub-County Stadium so are Kibera Black Star who are lined to entertain FC Talanta at Camp Toyoyo.

Former top flight side Shabana will be at home in Kisii where they welcome Administration Police. Promotion-seeking Kisimu All Stars will take on debutants Fortune Sacco at Thika while Kenya Police will play Coast Stima at Karuturi grounds.