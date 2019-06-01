Ochieng eyeing Golden Boot in final league match

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso has urged his golden boot chasing striker Enosh Ochieng’ to capitalise topple Homeboyz Allan Wanga when the soldiers host Mt Kenya United in a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium tomorrow.

Ochieng has 17 goals, one shy of Wanga and should the former Muhoroni Youth man score more than one goals, he will be feted the season’s top scorer.

The match was earlier scheduled for Wednesday but United arrived 52 minutes later than then planned kick off time and their jerseys clashed with the hosts’ forcing the match officials to call off the encounter.

Nyangweso has challenged his hitman to make good use of this rare chance seal the individual accolade and as well steer the former champions into the top 10. The soldiers are 11th with 42 points, one shy of AFC Leopards.

“We want to finish the season on a positive note and move into the top 10. It’s an important match for our leading top scorer, who is a goal shy of equaling Wanga’s tally and he knows at least a brace will win him the golden boot. He has to take his chances for him to claim the individual accolade. The team has been dogged by injuries in the second leg and, unfortunately, we will miss a number of players,” said Nyanweso.

His United counterpart, Melis Medo, is also confident of signing off with a win and launch preparations for the forthcoming season in the National Super League.

“We hope we will finish with a win after a tough season. The boys deserve a win in the last match for their efforts and enduring tough financial times,” said Medo.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan Premier League Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda said: “The match will go as planned as both teams have confirmed to honour it. We had a challenge last Wednesday and we are working to ensure everything will go on as planned. We do not have any stipulated cause of action should any team fail to show up.”