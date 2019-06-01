Focus shifts to Sharks, Everton clash

The much-awaited international friendly match pitting SportPesa Cup winners Kariobangi Sharks and English side Everton has received a boost yesterday after the government pledged its support towards hosting the match.

The government, through the Ministry of Sports, has partnered with Nairobi City County and Football Kenya Federation to ensure the SportPesa sponsored friendly is successfully hosted.

The match will be played at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani on July 7.

Sharks won the rights to host the Merseyside club after winning the SportPesa Cup held in January in Tanzania where they beat Bandari 1-0 in the final.

Last year, SportPesa singlehandedly shipped in another English side, Hull City, who played champions Gor Mahia at the same venue an event the government gave a cold shoulder.

However, the script is different this year as Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed retaliated the government’s commitment to chip in.

Amina said: “It’s a monumental match as our sons will be playing against renowned football stars at home courtesy of the SportPesa Cup, which is anchored on a champions-play-champions mode. The ministry appreciates the collaboration and partnership with corporates in supporting sports and we encourage them to continue with their endeavors. As an example, SportPesa has been at the forefront of sports development in the country and a large contributor to sports advancement through support of local teams and sporting individuals.”

She added: “As the ministry in charged of sports, we are in agreement with the key focus of SportPesa’s contract with the FKF that is to ensure the country develops as a footballing nation with the stated mission of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. We have made strides in this direction and we will not lose sight in this mission.”

SportPesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri said: “I consider it a great honour to host a leading English Premier League club in Kenya. It is even a greater privilege to arrange a landmark event where a talented Kenyan team gets the opportunity to go head-to-head with this top English team.”

The match will serve as Everton’s first pre-season friendly and their second visit to the East Africa region. The club beat Gor Mahia 2-1 in Tanzania in 2017.