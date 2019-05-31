PEDRO, THE SERIAL WINNER

Pedro holds a trophy winning accolade no player has ever held

Playing for Barcelona, the Spanish national team, and now Chelsea

In Summary

• Pedro has now won the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League, World Cup, and the European Championship, a feat never achieved in history. 

• Playing for Barcelona, the Spanish national team, and now Chelsea, Pedro has become something of a serial trophy winner.

Chelsea's Pedro celebrates winning the Europa League with the trophy
Chelsea's Pedro celebrates winning the Europa League with the trophy
Image: /REUTERS

While Chelsea’s Pedro might not be mentioned up there with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player of the generation, he now holds an accolade no one has ever held before.

With Chelsea’s thumping 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday, Pedro has become the first man to win arguably the five top trophies in world football.

Pedro has now won the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League, World Cup, and the European Championship, a feat never achieved in history. Plus, as stats company Squawka points out, Pedro has won a lot more than just those five titles.

PEDRO’S TROPHIES

1x World Cup (Spain)

1x European Championship (Spain)

1x Premier League (Chelsea)

1x FA Cup (Chelsea)

1x Europa League (Chelsea)

 

5x La Liga (Barcelona)

3x Spanish Cup (Barcelona)

6x Spanish Super Cup (Barcelona)

2x FIFA Club World Cup (Barcelona)

5x UEFA Supercup (Barcelona)

 

Playing for Barcelona, the Spanish national team, and now Chelsea, Pedro has become something of a serial trophy winner.

In terms of international titles, Pedro won the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012 with Spain.

He’s won the Champions League three times, and added the Europa League to his European collection on Wednesday night.

Domestically, he won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, adding an FA Cup trophy in 2018. And of course, he was around for Barcelona’s era of dominance in Spain. He won La Liga five times, the Spanish Cup three times, and the Spanish Super Cup six times.

He’s also got two Fifa Club World Cups and five Uefa Supercup wins to his name. All in all, that’s 24 major trophies, and at 31 years of age, he still has the potential to win a few more.

More:

Chelsea fans already on their way to Baku in nightmare trip

Chelsea and Arsenal supporters have been left short of options to get themselves to the final
Sports
6 days ago

We deserve a trophy, says Chelsea boss Sarri

Chelsea will start next week’s second leg as favourites to reach the final.
Sports
3 weeks ago

Sarri admits slow starts to second half are becoming ‘big problem’

A 5-1 aggregate lead at half-time became 5-3 only 10 minutes into the second half
Sports
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MATT PORTER
Sports
31 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    2w ago Football

  2. Burundi qualification to Afcon united the country, says ...
    1d ago Football

  3. I am going nowhere, says Gor Mahia top scorer
    1mo ago Football

  4. Afcon-bound Wanga made to wait for Golden Boot fate
    1d ago Football

  5. Wilfried Bony gets Ivory Coast call-up for Nations Cup
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos