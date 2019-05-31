KRU to conduct trials for Simbas tomorrow

Race against time for Simbas

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will conduct trials for the Simbas tomorrow at the RFUEA ground ahead of the Elgon Cup first leg match against Uganda next month.

Speaking yesterday, head coach Paul Odera said they need to pick a formidable squad with players from the Junior Rugby Trophy-bound team Chipu invited for the trials.

“The technical bench has invited players from Kenya Under-20 team to compete alongside the rest at the trials and see how they fair,” he added.

Odera said they have limited time to prepare for the first leg clash against Uganda in Kisumu. “We have two and a half weeks which is not ideal preparation for the match but it's something that is not in my control,” he said.

Simbas will play the return leg match against Uganda on July 13 in Kampala.

On juggling between the Simbas and the Chipu assignments, Odera said his assistant Albertus Van Buren will play a key role in both fixtures as he also prepares for international assignments.

“ I have a very good technical team and I will juggle both teams as we chase wins in both competitions,” he noted. Odera has signed a one-year contract.

Odera holds a World Rugby Level 3 coaching certificate and he is also a World Rugby coach educator.  He is a teacher at Peponi House Preparatory School.

His technical team shall comprise of Jimmy Mnene (team manager), Ben Mahinda (physiotherapist), Edwin Boit (analyst), Michael Owino (strength and conditioning coach) and Van Buuren (backs coach)

Jimmy and Michael have worked together with Odera for the last four years as the management of Chipu. Ben Mahinda, on the other hand, has been part of the Lionesses technical team.

Edwin Boit has worked with Chipu and Simbas in previous assignments, providing a comprehensive analysis of each player’s statistics after training sessions and matches.

Albertus played in the Super Rugby competition back in 1996 before moving to New Zealand. He has coached Lenana School and is currently the director of sport at Crawford International School.

by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
31 May 2019 - 05:00

