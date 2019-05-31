Kenya team start AAG qualifiers campaign against Uganda

National men’s volleyball team launch their Zone 5 All Africa Games qualifiers campaign on Monday against Tanzania at the Moi Stadium, Indoor Arena Kasarani.

The hosts will play Uganda in their second match before they tackle Egypt on Wednesday. They will rest on Thursday before wrapping their games against Rwanda on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sudan and Ethiopia teams have withdrawn from the five-day event. The withdrawal of the two teams leaves five nations to jostle for the sole slot for the August event in Morocco. They include host Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Egypt.

A statement from the CAVB send to Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) chairman Waithaka Kioni read in part: “Following the late withdrawal of Sudan and Ethiopia, and the failure of South Sudan to confirm their participation in the Zone 5 men's qualifiers for the 2019 AAG, it has been found necessary that the competition days for the qualifiers be reduced to provide for the remaining teams only and a drawing of lot released accordingly.”

“The teams have been assigned draw numbers based on the order in alphabetic order and the order of matches determined according to the schedule.

"As per the competition regulations, your national federation as host has the prerogative to determine the time for all the matches—providing at least 2 hours between each of the matches.

"Kenya will pick their first opponents and all subsequent matches will follow the determined sequence in accordance with the drawing of lots without any alteration,” the statement added.

Visiting teams are expected to arrive in the country on June 2 ahead of the technical meeting later on the same day with the competition proper serving off on June 3.