Carroll to leave West Ham after injury-ridden spell

Injury-ridden Andy Carroll will finally call time on his costly West Ham career this summer, with the striker and goalkeeper Adrian both leaving at the end of their contracts.

Carroll and Adrian are the club’s two longest-serving players. Between them, they have spent 13 seasons at West Ham, racking up a combined 292 first-team appearances. But their contracts run out on June 30 and on Wednesday the club confirmed they would both head to pastures new.

Samir Nasri, who only joined West Ham in January, and Spanish striker Toni Martinez will also leave.

“Andy and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the Claret and Blue cause,” joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said in a statement.

“They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them the very best for their future careers.”

Carroll joined West Ham from Liverpool in August 2012, initially on loan before the move was made permanent the following summer. He helped Sam Allardyce’s newly-promoted side cement their Premier League status and scored 34 goals in his 142 games for the Hammers.

Since signing his permanent deal, Carroll has earned a whopping £90,00 a week, meaning he has cost West Ham £27.9million in wages - or £236,440 a game and £1.03m per goal. His stay in east London has been ravaged by injury - the forward played only 14 games this season as ankle problems curtailed his final campaign at West Ham.

In total he has missed 151 games through injury in his seven seasons with the Hammers, with surgery to his ankle last month the final nail in the coffin of his stay. Adrian, meanwhile, arrived at West Ham in July 2013 from Real Betis on a free transfer.