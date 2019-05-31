Amonde issues rallying call ahead of Paris Sevens

Former Kenya Sevens' skipper Andrew Amonde believes the experienced players need to lead from the front in the crunch Paris Sevens this weekend.

Shujaa's core status is at stake and Amonde, a veteran with the team for the past decade, says it's win or bust for the side.

“Me, Jeff Oluoch, Michael Wanjala, Cyprian Kuto and Jacob Ojee will need to play key roles off and on the pitch," he added.

Kenya are placed 14th on the log with 27 points—two ahead of bottom-placed Japan and three behind Wales after nine tournaments played this season.

Amonde said restarts and defence on the wings will be key in the pool phase matches against Australia, South Africa and Wales on Saturday in Pool 'B'.

"Our restarts in London were good but we can definitely make them better and also improve on our defensive shape for improved performance in the pool matches,” added Amonde.

He said the opening game against Australia will be key if they harbour hopes of having a good tournament in the French capital.

“The boys are psyched up and relishing the challenge. Our past history will count for nothing when we play them on Saturday," he added.

Australia have beaten Kenya twice 47-7 and 28-12 this season and were losing finalists last weekend in London after succumbing 43-7 to Fiji.

The KCB flanker said the tempo will be key Performance in London. "We started well and then faltered on the second day. We need to maintain our intensity and physicality on both days,” he noted. Amonde thanked the various stakeholders for messages of support ahead of the decider.

"The team will like to thank the fans for their messages of encouragement and we promise we will not let the team the country down.”

The arrival of Herman Humwa of Quins will bolster the team, especially in the forwards as he replaces Kabras Dan Sikuta with Homeboyz Michael Wanjala replacing Sammy Taabu.