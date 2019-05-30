Wilder’s clash with Joshua, Fury off after announcing Ortiz rematch

A date and venue have not been confirmed but reports indicate September 7 or 28 in either Los Angeles or Las Vegas could be possibilities.

Joshua, the unbeaten WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, has failed to agree terms with Wilder on several occasions, delaying a fight between the division’s two superstars.

He makes his US debut on Saturday night when he takes on Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden. He is expected to come through that fight unscathed and then there will once again be a battle to secure terms with his next opponent.

Wilder defended his WBC heavyweight title with a routine first-round knockout win over Dominic Breazeale in Brooklyn earlier this month and Joshua still has his sights set on stealing that elusive belt.

He said: “It’s going to happen, it will happen. I believe in all my heart it will happen. I don’t want this to be a Lennox [Lewis] and [Riddick] Bowe situation, I definitely don’t. The heavyweight division is so lit right now, it’s on fire right now. I think it is our obligation, our duty to give the fans what they want.”

Fury is currently in training ahead of his clash with unheralded German Tom Schwarz on June 15. Wilder and Fury fought to a thrilling and controversial draw when contesting the American’s WBC title in Los Angeles in December and it was a surprise that an immediate rematch was not announced.