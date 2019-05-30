St.Mary's Yala to host Nyanza region Prescott Cup this weekend

St Mary's tipped

Former Nyanza region secondary schools rugby 15’s champions St Mary’s Yala will this weekend host Nyanza region Prescott Cup festival.

Five teams will participate in the event scheduled for Sunday and June 9. The teams include hosts St Mary’s Yala, Ambira, Butula, Chianda and Sawagongo.

Yala, coached by Ken Mkok, will start their campaign against Sawagongo with Ambira tackling Butula Boys in the second match.

 

Chianda, surprise finalists in the Nyanza region secondary schools rugby Sevens, will be up against the hosts with Sawagongo and Ambira facing off in another encounter.

Butula Boys from Busia County will conclude the day’s matches with an encounter against Chianda. During the Nyanza region finals, Yala lost 10-5 in a tough final at Homa Bay School and will use Prescott Cup festival to prepare for next year’s championship.

In the Western region, Prescott Cup enters Match Day 3 with Kakamega High and Koyonzo seeking to continue with their unbeaten run on Saturday at Chavakali High School.

According to the coordinator Collins Wekesa, Koyonzo will clash with Kakamega in the highlight of Madaraka Day fixtures. This will be a repeat of the Western region finals where Kakamega saw off Koyonzo 17-5.

In other matches, Kakamega will face Bungoma High School while Koyonzo will square it out with hosts Chavakali. After missing Match Day 2, Maseno will return with a fixture against Vihiga and Bungoma High as Friends School, Kamusinga and Chavakali battle it out.

Kamusinga will play Vihiga United in the second encounter while Kibabii will take on Chavakali in the last game of the day. On Wednesday next week, Kakamega will tackle Chavakali.

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Sports
30 May 2019 - 05:00

