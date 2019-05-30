Muthinja believes Kenya has quality to book slot to AAG show

National men’s volleyball team assistant coach Paul Muthinja believes Kenya has what it takes to claim the solitary slot to the All Africa Games during the Zone 5 qualifiers at the Moi Stadium indoor arena, Kasarani on Sunday.

The team is expected to line up against Egypt, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Sudan in the six-day tournament as they seek to return to the continental event for the first time since 2011.

The overall winner will book an early ticket to the Moroccan event in August.

Muthinja said there are no clear favourites to win the title and was quick to note that they will not underrate any team and more so Ethiopia, who they have not seen play in recent times.

“On paper, Egypt and Rwanda are tough teams considering their frequent participation in the event and other international championships,” said Muthija who doubles up as the Kenya Prisons’ men’s head coach.

“Our neighbours Uganda have also grown in leaps and bounds and they cannot be wished away as well and therefore we will take one match at a time and hopefully the results will come our way.”

Meanwhile, Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni confirmed Egypt will arrive in the country on Sunday ahead of the technical meeting later that day.

Kioni said: “So far we have received travelling details of the Egyptian team. We are yet to get the information from other participating countries but all in all, we hope to stage a successful event. I also want to take this opportunity to wish our team all the best in the tournament.”