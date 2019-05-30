Homeboyz set to hold trials this weekend at Jamhuri park

After a disappointing season in Kenya Cup where they failed to qualify for the playoffs and defend the Enterprise cup, Homeboyz RFC have embarked on a restructuring plan.

To set them off will be a recruitment drive planned for Saturday at Jamhuri Park. The newly appointed Homeboyz coach Hector Jayson said their trials this weekend have attracted over 100 players. Successful players will be earning Sh20,000 per month as well as get job opportunities. Jayson hopes to build up a formidable squad which can challenge Kenya Cup champions KCB and Enterprise champions Kabras next season.

"We need to bridge the gap between us and the top two teams in the country and we hope the recruitment of quality players will sort this issue,” he added.

Homeboyz won the Enterprise Cup last season after beating Impala 21-3, thanks to the kicking mastery of Johnston Olindi with seven penalties before he debuted for the Kenya Sevens team this season.

Homeboyz had reached the Kenya Cup semis for two consecutive seasons losing on both occasions to Kabras. The deejays will be defending the national sevens circuit from July.

Elsewhere Kenya Seven talisman Collins Injera leads four other players in the Samurai squad for the Amsterdam Sevens this weekend in the Netherlands

Nakuru's Oscar Ouma, sibling Michael Agevi, Kabras utility back Felix Ayange and Mwamba centre Billy Odhiambo are in the 12-man squad.

Injera was top try scorer at last weekends European Sevens Championships in St Petersburg, Russia, where he had nine tries as Samurai won the plate category.