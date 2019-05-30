FIVB attached coach Ramdoo earmarks four Cheptil girls for future national team duties

Cheptil Secondary School quartet of Asker Chepkoech, Sheila Chepchirchir, Sharon Jeruto and Valentine Chemtai have been earmarked to join the national women’s volleyball team in the future assignment.

The four were outstanding during the just concluded Amaco/Paul Bitok volleyball tournament at the Eldoret Polytechnic ground as they helped their team win against favourites Kwanthanze 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21) in the girls' secondary schools final.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Italian coach Shailene Ramdoo said the four players are destined for greatness if they are kept in check. "For the four players, It is a matter of time before they start offering services at the national level. I have spent enough time assessing them and I think they are good players," he said.

Ramdoo praised the Cheptil secondary School coach for doing a good job in nurturing players.

He added: “To foster the sport, this is the way to go as there will be a transition. I will enter the four players in the database and keep in touch with the national technical bench to keep an eye on them because I know they will be of great help in future assignments.

Commenting on the country’s volleyball infrastructure, Ramdoo said the best way to learn and play good volleyball is to start from outdoors and not indoors.

“You gain more strength outdoor than indoors. Indoors is more easy to play while outdoors is not hard work. Good volleyball is played outdoors,” concluded Ramdoo.

Cheptil coach Stephen Mutai acknowledged receiving accolades from the visiting coach during the event. Mutai said left attackers' trio of Chepkoeach, Jeruto and Chemtai and middle blocker Chepchirchir impressed the coach with their exemplary performance.

He said: “It's a good thing that the four were noticed by the visiting coach and we are humbled. However, at the moment, we just want to help them grow in the game and see what happens going forward.”