MBAPPE-NEYMAR

Tuchel can’t guarantee Neymar, Mbappe’s stay at PSG

Tuchel signed a contract extension until 2021 over the weekend having led PSG to a successful defence of their Ligue 1 title

In Summary

• Brazilian star Neymar has been repeatedly linked with a transfer to Real Madrid since he joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record fee of £198million in the summer of 2017.

• France striker Mbappe hinted at a departure when he admitted he was open to a ‘new project’ at an awards ceremony earlier this month. 

PSG's Kylian Mbappe with Neymar
PSG's Kylian Mbappe with Neymar
Image: REUTERS

Thomas Tuchel says he cannot guarantee both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be lining up for Paris Saint-Germain at the start of next season.

Both players have been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes and, though Tuchel wants them to stay, he says he isn’t ‘naive’ enough to assume anything.

Brazilian star Neymar has been repeatedly linked with a transfer to Real Madrid since he joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record fee of £198million in the summer of 2017.

And France striker Mbappe hinted at a departure when he admitted he was open to a ‘new project’ at an awards ceremony earlier this month. PSG manager Tuchel, who was in Monaco for Sunday’s Grand Prix, told Sky Sports: “I am used to this. Now it is May, the stuff that I say now might not be true next month. Things are like they are, there is a lot of speculation which means we have a lot of quality and talent.”

“My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear, I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. The work is not finished, it has just started. My wish is clear, but I can’t promise as that would be naive and I don’t want to be naive in this business.”

Tuchel signed a contract extension until 2021 over the weekend having led PSG to a successful defence of their Ligue 1 title. But they failed to win either of the domestic cups and were beaten in the last-16 of the Champions League by Manchester United, their third consecutive exit at that stage of the competition.

More:

Neymar, Draxler ‘involved in heated dressing-room bust-up’

It appears Neymar did not take too kindly to Draxler’s arguments after the game.
Sports
2 weeks ago

Can Vinicius be better than Neymar?

The appointment of Zidane Zidane as first team coach for a second spell has helped lift the gloom.
Sports
2 months ago

More:

Neymar, Draxler ‘involved in heated dressing-room bust-up’

It appears Neymar did not take too kindly to Draxler’s arguments after the game.
Sports
2 weeks ago

Can Vinicius be better than Neymar?

The appointment of Zidane Zidane as first team coach for a second spell has helped lift the gloom.
Sports
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ADAM SHERGOLD
Sports
28 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Shakava contemplated retirement after Stars' omission
    19h ago Football

  2. Gor chairman wants to quit as boss in December this year
    19h ago Football

  3. Chelsea ‘want £130million’ for Real Madrid target Hazard
    1d ago Football

  4. I am going nowhere, says Gor Mahia top scorer
    1mo ago Football

  5. Tottenham need to use Winks to close down Firmino
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos