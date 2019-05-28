Omuse and Ngeny make debut in men's national team

Right attacker Kevin Omuse and middle blocker Sammy Ngeny will make their debut in the national men’s team during this Sunday’s All Africa Games Zone 5 qualifiers to be held at the Moi Stadium Indoor Arena, Kasarani.

The two were not part of the national team that played in World Championship qualifiers in Egypt in 2017.

Omuse, who turns up for the Equity Bank in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league will, however, jostle for a starting spot against the well exposed and regular Michael Chemos.

Ngeny, who features for Kenya Ports Authority will muscle to impress against Rodgers Kipkirui, Simion Kipkorir and Linus Sang for the two slots in the starting six.

General Service Unit duo of Cornelius Kiplagat and Abuid Kipkirui are nursing injuries while Enock Mogeni, James Mutero, Nick Kimutai and Cornelius Rotich didn’t make the cut as the KVF technical bench named a strong 14-member squad yesterday.

Kenya Prisons’ left attacker Jairus Kipkosgei, who has been retained as the team captain, said it’s all system go ahead of the six-day event that will see the overall winner proceed to Morocco event in August.

Kipkosgei said the two new players have impressed in the training and they can only work together for the good of the team.

“Just like any other team, we are keen to perform well and qualify for the All Africa Games. We are aware it’s not going to be easy considering teams that are expected to honour the event among them Rwanda, Uganda and Egypt,” observed the left attacker.

He added: “The training is going on well and with the few days remaining to the event, we are tightening the loose ends and we will be good to go.”

Squad: Setters: Brian Melly, Kelvin Kipkosgei; Right attackers: Michael Chemos, Kelvin Omuse; Left attackers: Jairus Kipkosgei, Nicholas Matui, Sila Kipruto, Bonfentry Wekesa; Middle blockers: Rodgers Kipkirui, Simion Kipkorir, Linus Sang and Sammy Ngeny; Liberos: Sam Juma and Noah Bett; Officials: Moses Epoloto (head coach) and Paul Muthinjan (assistant).