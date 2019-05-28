Kisumu All Stars' jubilate as they run over Kenya Police

Kisumu All-Stars beat Kenya Police 1-0 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu to enhance their chances of qualifying for the SportPesa Premier League.

All-Stars coach Francis Oduor said: “This was a must-win game for us and happy the boys have delivered. It was a massive three points. We didn’t want to bottle our chances of qualifying to the top tier league at home.”

Oduor said the penalty miss in the first half by Ian Mutanda affected his team. Mutanda hit the upright from the spot in the 26th minute.

“In the first half, we lost concentration following the penalty miss. In the second half, we were the better team and punished our rivals,” added Oduor.

He said they will target maximum points against Thika United, Fortune Sacco and Green Commandos. “These are very important games. We need the nine points because our rivals are not dropping points either,” he added.

Kenya Police coach Charles Omondi said their focus is to win all their remaining matches. “Since we don’t have any hopes of promotion to the league, we want to win our remaining matches so that we finish in a respectable position,” said Omondi.

Second half substitute Gershom Arabe scored the all-important goal in the 86th minute of the game as Kisumu retained the second position on the log with 71 points—four behind leaders Wazito. Wazito needs six points to lift the title and qualify to the top tier.

Nairobi Stima defeated Kibera Black Stars 3-0 to also maintain their promotion hopes. Amos Wekesa, Brian Musa and Patrick Asiku scored for the power men.

Stima moved to 71 points same as Kisumu All-Stars but the Kisumu-based team has a better goal difference.

Migori Youth moved out of relegation zone after a 1-1 draw against Talanta at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo. Anthony Gicho scored for Talanta while Clinton Okoth pulled his team level. Ushuru blew up their chances of promotion after being held to a 2-2 draw against Nairobi City Stars.