Kenya U-20 coach wants to include FKF Division 1 players in the Cecafa bound squad

National team technical bench will still conduct trials with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division 1 sides as they seek to beef up the provisional squad ahead of Cecafa Under-20 women’s tournament next month.

The players, who are currently in training at Camp Toyoyo, were drawn from secondary schools, women’s Premier League outfits as well as the recently concluded Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament.

Out of the 36 players that were called up to the camp last week, not all turned up and team’s manager Mike Kamure is keen to conduct another trial next month at Camp Toyoyo to fill up the positions.

“There are good players in the lower tier who can make it to the national team and in a way, we have not given them the chance and I believe this is the right time to do so. We are in communication with the respective club coaches to give us the players they think are good,” he said.

“We will have open trials with the selected players and the ones that will impress will join the rest of the squad ahead of the July event.”

Kamure said the U-20 side are training under the watchful eyes of Florence Adhiambo, Jackilne Akoth and Beldine Odemba.

“We had a three-day training session that started last Saturday and we hope at the end of it all, the coaches will pick the players who have impressed. We want to have a strong squad that will be able to challenge for the title,” noted the official.