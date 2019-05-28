Hitman Kane set to return for Champions League final against Liverpool

Harry Kane is expected to fly to Madrid with his Tottenham team-mates on Wednesday as he bids to prove his fitness for the Champions League final.

The injured striker has been in a race against time to face Liverpool since suffering ankle ligament damage in the first leg of the quarter-final with Manchester City.

Kane is scheduled to board the flight to Spain with the rest of the team later this week — an indication that his chances of playing some role in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday are improving. Mauricio Pochettino wants to give his star forward every opportunity to prove his fitness.

The Tottenham manager will not make a final decision on Kane’s inclusion in his matchday plans until later this week.

Pochettino said: “Whether to start him is a point we’re thinking about a lot. It is a decision that one way or the other will be judged after the game. If we win: a fantastic decision. If we lose: s*** decision and you are going to kill me.”

Kane’s recovery since picking up the injury in April has been good. And unless he suffers a setback before the squad depart, he looks certain to play a part in Madrid.

Meanwhile, Harry Redknapp believes the stars are aligning for his former side Tottenham to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final.

“You just get the feeling that Tottenham have got their name on the trophy,” said Redknapp. “They’ve gone through when they looked like going out in the knockout stages, last-minute goals in other games got them through. It’s been drama after drama after drama – the Manchester City game away with VAR.”

“I’ve just got the feeling that Tottenham have got their name on the trophy this year — I really do. I’m a big fan of both clubs, I’m a big Liverpool fan, but I’ve just got a feeling that Tottenham, it could well be their year.”

The odds are heavily weighted in Liverpool’s favour, largely owing to their vaunted front three Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. But while Liverpool’s ubiquitous threats might well be cause for concern for Spurs, Redknapp believes Pochettino’s own attacking options are to be feared.

With Kane a doubt for the Madrid showpiece, Redknapp believes however Lucas Moura has more than ably filled his boots in his absence.

Whether Kane is fighting fit or not, Redknapp thinks Moura and Co can run amok in Madrid.

“Tottenham are dangerous,” he said. “Tottenham are an excellent team. If Harry Kane is fit and you’ve got a forward line of Kane, Lucas Moura, Son, Dele Alli in behind –— it’s a bit of a scary proposition. Both teams are great going forward, attacking full backs. I’ll be very surprised if we see a boring game. I think there will be goals.”

Incredibly, given their respective stocks have gone through the roof in recent seasons, both Pochettino and Klopp are seeking their first trophies at their clubs. While one is certain to break their duck next weekend, the other will have gone another season without reward.

Pochettino remains a sought-after manager, with Juventus and Manchester United reported to be interested in acquiring his services. But Redknapp warned the Argentine against leaving north London, believing Tottenham to be on the cusp of something special with the new stadium now fully operational.

“I’d be surprised if he did (go),” Redknapp added. “I think he knows he’s got a great situation at Tottenham. Everything is in place, the team is great, training ground, stadium. I think he has got a great job there and I’d be very surprised if he looked elsewhere.”

“He surely knows when he is well off and he is well off at Tottenham.”