Koyonzo vows to win the western region Prescott Cup

Newcomers Koyonzo Secondary School coach Eliud Okwemba has expressed confidence that the team will win western region Prescott Cup.

Koyonzo and Kakamega High are the only unbeaten sides so far in the eight-team tournament.

On Saturday, Koyonzo continued with their good run in the tournament, beating hosts Friends School, Kamusinga 22-6 before edging Vihiga 10-7.

“I’m confident my team will go all the way. This is a project we started three years ago and in our third year, we reached the Western region finals where we lost 17-6 against Kakamega,” said Okwemba. He added: “We have put in place structures and in the next few years, we shall dominate rugby in the region.”

In other matches, national secondary schools 15’s champions Kakamega High School maintained their unbeaten record, edging Kibabii 19-15 in their first match before stopping hosts Friends School, Kamusinga 18-5.

Bungoma High recorded two important wins—narrowly beating Kibabii 19-16 and Vihiga 7-0 in the second game. Chavakali High and Maseno School did not participate in the weekend’s event.

Prescott Cup in Nyanza has been thrown into disarray after regional education director Richard Chepkawai issued a circular suspending inter school meetings.

In a circular dated May 23, Chepkawai said students will only be allowed to participate in co-curricular activities as per the laid down programme.

“Any principal, who hosts meetings without express written authorization from the education office, will be held accountable for any eventualities reported,” added Chepkawai.

In Siaya, the tournament was to kick off on June 2 at St Mary’s School, Yala while in Nyanza South, Homa Bay School, Nduru Boys and Agoro Sare are in the process of planning their tournament.