Sharks coach challenges KPL players to eye Afcon and Chan slots from remaining league matches

The recent call up of Wazito midfielder Musa Masika to the Harambee Stars Chan squad is viewed as a motivation to players who were left behind by coach Sebastien Migne while naming his squads.

Migne announced that the door is still open the players overlooked during the selection as he had plans to incorporate outstanding ones in his camp. Masika became the first beneficiary as he was spotted and called up on Wednesday.

With two SportPesa Premier League matches remaining and the league title is already gone, Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has urged players who feature in the league to capitalise on the window of opportunity and force their way into the national teams.

Muluya said the two matches can make a massive difference and convince Migne to bring more players in his camp. The team, which is comprised of players drawn from the local leagues, began training at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani on Monday.

“It’s a challenge to all the players that they can still make it to the national team from the two remaining matches. The coach made it clear that any player whose heroics will catch his eye, will be considered and I believe those who will give a good fight will get slots in his team.”

The former Mathare United coach, who boasts of producing six players to the Chan squad, has also thrown a challenge for them muscle for slots in the final squad which is set to face Burundi in the first round of the qualifiers in August.

Club captain Erick Juma, his assistant Patillah Omotto and the quartet of Sydney Lokale, Duke Abuya, Brian Bwire and John Oyemba booked slots in the provisional squad and Muluya has expressed his desire for them to break into the final squad. He also provoked the rest of the Sharks team to revamp their performances and convince Stars coach.

“I was happy for them to make it to the team but they have their work cut out. They have to work hard in camp and remain in the final squad. It’s also a wake-up call to the rest of players that hard work is always recognised and they have to step up their efforts. On the issues of the two goalkeepers, I can’t say anything at all for I was not involved in the selection.”