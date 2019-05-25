Nairobi Prisons finally record first league victory

Nairobi Prisons men’s volleyball team coach Nelson Kibet is a happy man after his side recorded their first win of the season against Western Prisons 3-0 (29-27,30-28,25-23) during the Kenya Volleyball Federation national league the third Leg at the Polytechnic grounds yesterday.

The win moved the Nairobi-based club from second from bottom to the seventh position on the log with three points from three matches in the 12-team competition.

Kibet said the win has given them confidence ahead of subsequent legs. “We had lost our opening two league matches and we badly placed prior to today’s match. I’m really happy that we won this match and we can only build on that going forward,” said Kibet.

At the same time, Kenya Defence Forces won against Bungoma County 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-21) to extend their lead on the league standing. KDF are placed top with 12 points after an unbeaten run in four matches.

KDF’s assistant coach Sila Makiso said the current form is a clear indication that they can do well in the forthcoming matches. “Our aim was to bag six points but it’s unfortunate our other opponent Administration Police shelved the tie as they have two of their players currently training with the national team. But all in all, we are happy with the win and we can only get better,” said the former national team player.

On the other hand, Bungoma County team manager, Vitalis Kong’ani, admitted his side was a youthful side but was quick to note they will get better as the league progresses

The Bungoma-based side is bottomed placed win-less and the official noted: “We are building a team and very soon, you will start seeing results. The team is work in progress but I believe by the time the league hits the climax, we will be a force to reckon.”

In other results, Western Prisons surrendered one set lead to succumb to Kenya Ports Authority 1-3 (26-24,17-25,17-25, 21-25). Meanwhile, with the conclusion of the league matches yesterday, the stage is set for Amaco/Paul Bitok International volleyball team today and tomorrow at the same venue.