Majiwa expects more teams for the Mombasa tourney

Kenya Hockey Union expects more teams to register for next weekend’s five-a-side tournament in Mombasa.

Deputy match and fixture secretary, Moses Majiwa, said six teams have already confirmed participation but he expects more to join ahead of the Tuesday deadline.

He said: “Telkom and Mombasa Sports Club are the only lady teams certain to take part. In men category, Kenya Police, Karate Axiom, Mvita and Mombasa Sports Club have agreed to play.”

“The door is still open for teams to register. It is an open tournament and no restrictions provided the team plays in the KHU league.”

Last year, 15 teams (10 men and five women) participated in the junior tournament and this year’s inaugural edition is for the senior side. The sponsors of the tournament will be known after this weekend.

Diamond Trust Bank, Aga Khan Academy Mombasa, Better Buy Limited and Daikyo Japan Motors Limited were among the sponsors last year. He said the season has so far been good.

“Apart from Wazalendo vs Sailors fixture that was interrupted midway by heavy rains and had to be finished the following day, I think everything else has been superb. We expect to continue in a similar manner.”