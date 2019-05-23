United season tickets sell out in record time

Manchester United’s disastrous campaign does not appear to have put their fans off – with season tickets for the new year selling out in record time.

Following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, United finished the year in a lowly sixth place, a staggering 32 points behind champions and rivals City.

They also missed out on a Champions League place with new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has a considerable rebuilding job on his hands, warning that a tilt for the title next season would be ‘miraculous’.

However, the club’s supporters continue to provide their backing, with the United declaring that they sold all 52,000 for 2019/20 in record time.

Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are continuing to monitor the situation with regards to surrounding away supporters at Old Trafford with netting. They brought mesh netting in for European fixtures following issues with objects, including pyrotechnics, being hurled onto disabled fans, many of whom are situated below the away support.

However, at a recent fixture with West Ham, a variety of objects were hurled into the disabled section, including cigarette lighters, plastic cups and a giant sausage.

This summer, Old Trafford will undergo a £3m facelift and United are planning on replacing every seat at the 75,000-venue in the next five years amid claims it has fallen behind the standards set by other stadia in the top flight.

Meanwhile, the club have admitted that it is almost impossible to ensure no pyrotechnics are smuggled into Old Trafford.

They bring in sniffer dogs and display pyrotechnic amnesty bins at European fixtures but point out that some fans attempt to avoid detection by hiding the objects in ‘sensitive’ areas of the body, which stewards are not permitted to search.