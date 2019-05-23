Kigen and Jepkosgei shine in Nanjing show

Benjamin Kigen reigned supreme in the 3,000m steeplechase at the inaugural Nanjing World Athletics Challenge in China.

Kigen led a Kenyan sweep as he clocked 8:08.94 ahead of Abraham Kibiwott (8:10.27) and Lawrence Kemboi (8:11.26), who closed the podium positions.

Ethiopia's Cahalo Beyo was fourth in 8:12.48 with Barnabas Kipyego fifth in 8:12.93. Other Kenyans Nicholas Kiptanui(8:22.48) and Kennedy Njiru ( 8:32.99) placed ninth and 11th respectively.

Nelly Jepkosgei took top honours in the women's 800m in 1:59.98. Morrocan Rababe Arafi clocked 2:00.22 to place second while Uganda's Halima Nakayi finished third in 2: 00.58. Former World 800m champion Eunice Sum came a home a distant 10th in 2:04.13

In the 1,500m, Africa 1500m champion Winnie Chebet came home a disappointing fourth in 4:02.87. Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay won the race in 3:59.57 with compatriot Axumuwit Embaye coming home second in 4:00.17. Sifan Hassan of Netherlands placed third in 4:00.53

Cornelius Tuwei had to settle for second place in the 800 meters clocking 1:44.91. Jonathan Kitilit followed in third place after posting 1:45.58 while Alfred Kipketer was fourth in 1:46.15. Solomon Lekuta was seventh in 1:47:15 with Nicholas Kiplangat 10th in 1:48.09. Africa champion Nijel Amos took top honours in 1:44.38.

In the men’s 110m race, Olympic gold and silver medallists Omar McLeod and Orlando Ortega were nearly stride-for-stride over the first nine barriers before the Spaniard marginally pulled ahead on the lean-to take the win by 0.01 in 13.27. The women’s 100m hurdles were even closer with the first four crossing the line within just 0.02.

Here, Olympic champion Brianna McNeal closed well to out-dip Nia Ali, both credited with 12.78. Christina Clemons, who led early on, was third in 12.79 with Queen Harrison fourth, another 0.01 back.