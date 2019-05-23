Five teams enrol for inaugural Prescott Cup in Nyanza

Five schools have confirmed their participation in the inaugural Siaya County pool Prescott Cup.

Former Nyanza region secondary schools 15’s and 7’s champions St Mary’s Yala, Sawagongo, Chianda and Ambira will take part in the tournament.

According to the coordinator Damas Ogwe, Butula High School from Busia County have also requested to join the Siaya pool.

He said Maseno which is already participating in the Western region Prescott Cup may field a second team in the Siaya edition.

Ogwe said the tournament will kick off May 26 and St Mary’s School, Yala are likely to play host to the event. The draws were expected to be conducted yesterday.

In Western region, the tournament kicked off last weekend with national secondary schools 15’s champions Kakamega High School recording mixed results.

In the opening match, Kakamega High drew 5-5 with Maseno School before succumbing to narrow 8-7 loss against Chavakali. Kakamega recovered from the setback to beat Vihiga 24-19.

Vihiga narrowly edged Chavakali 6-5 at the Bull Ring in Kakamega in another encounter.

In the Bungoma pool, upcoming Koyonzo took an early lead after winning two matches. Koyonzo beat Kibabii 14-3 in the opening match and posted a narrow 3-0 victory over Bungoma.

Bungoma defeated Friends School Kamusinga 20-3 but the latter recovered to overcome Kibabii 15-0.

The tournament has been introduced in the region to help schools continue developing talents following the Ministry of Education’s decision to have both rugby 15’s and 7’s in the first term.

Some observers opine that the decision is likely to affect the development of the game.