Simbas Uganda and Zim as Victoria Cup is revived

The Victoria Cup pitting Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe is set to be revived this year.

Following the cancellation of the Africa Gold Cup early this year by Rugby Africa, Kenya will play matches against the two African rivals in a bid to keep the Simbas competitive this year

The Victoria Cup was an annual test match between Kenya and Zimbabwe between 2002 and 2004 but later ended owing to lack of funds between the two nations

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Oduor Gangla said the matches against Uganda and Zimbabwe will be played in July and August and will be complemented by playing international test matches during the period.

"We are looking at playing one or two European teams so as to compliment the Victoria Gold Cup matches but we will announce officially once we confirm with the countries interested in playing us,” added Gangla

The Simbas have landed an invite to play in the Hong Kong Four Nations tournament in November and are pitted against Russia, Chile and Hong Kong.

Gangla said this being a World Cup year, it is difficult to get the top teams to play this year. "It's quite tough. The focus is on the World cup but we will try our best to get some of the top European Nations and at the same time improve our ranking,” he added.

A decision on the management of the Simbas will be done later this week according to Gangla. The Simbas are expected to play their first international against Uganda on June 22 in Kisumu.

Elsewhere, Kenya Sevens' talisman Collins Injera is among a star-studded Samurai squad for the European Rugby Sevens championship this weekend in St Petersburg, Russia.

Injera will be on duty with former Kenya Sevens skipper Oscar Ouma, Michael Agevi, Felix Ayange and Billy Odhiambo in the 13-man squad for the two-day event.

Other notable players in the squad include former Kabras fly-half Logan Basson of South Africa, Jason Kriel of South Africa and Rhys Jones of Wales