Silva targets Champions League glory

Bernardo Silva has urged Manchester City supporters to demand they finally win the Champions League.

City’s fans have endured a tumultuous relationship with Uefa, often booing the competition’s anthem, and the Premier League remains their priority.

But Bernardo pleaded for their backing after it was revealed that outgoing captain Vincent Kompany told the squad to make sure they conquer Europe.

“We want to do better, try to go for the European trophy as well,” said Bernardo, City’s player of the year. “It’s what is missing. You supporters need to demand more from us, you need to demand European trophies. Let’s go for it.”

Kompany fought back the tears as he took the mic after City paraded four trophies in front of 100,000 people lining the city streets.

“Even if they don’t win the Champions League, this is the best club in the world,” Kompany said after being awarded goal of the season for his thunderbolt against Leicester.