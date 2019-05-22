Malkia Strikers sail through to All African Games in Morocco

Kenya's national women’s volleyball team booked the All Africa Games sole slot in Morocco after sweeping aside hosts Uganda 3-0 (25-20,25-17,25-16).

The win was the perfect ending for the Malkia Strikers as the curtains came down on the Zone 5 qualifiers at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala, Uganda on Tuesday night.

Kenya had won their previous two matches against Rwanda and Ethiopia 3-0 in the four-nation tournament and will have a chance to defend the title they won in 2015 in Congo Brazzaville.

The Kenyan technical bench once again put faith in the starting line that won their first match against Rwanda last Sunday fielding setter Jane Wacu, middle blockers duo of Triza Atuka and Edith Wisa, as captain Mercy Moim and Noel Murambi took care of the left attacking department.

Left-handed Violet Makuto manned the right department while Agripina Kundu took charge of the Libero position.

In slightly competitive first set in the early stages of play, the Kenyans managed to open a two-point to lead 6-4 before they comfortably led 8-4 and 16-8 in the first and second technical time outs respectively before poor reception thanks to good services from the Ugandans-which helped them close gap 19-16 and 20-19 but the Kenyans held on to the lead to eventual bag the set 25-20.

The Ugandans who have arguably improved led in the second set 1-3, 2-6, 2-7 and 5-8 at the 1st TTO before the Kenyans regrouped and overtook the hosts 15-13 as Makuto, Atuka, Wisa and Moim impressed.

Kenya went ahead to take the lead 16-14 at the 2nd TTO before extending the lead 17-15 and 18-16 as Wisa was rested for Leonida Kasaya as Kenyans continued to torment the host 23-17 before taking the set 25-17.

In the third set, both teams tied at 3-3 but Kenya squeezed 5-3 lead before extending 8-3 at the 1st TTO.

Makuto and Atuka excelled as Kenyan take control of the set before Wacu paved way for Janet Wanja as Kenya lead 16-11 at the 2nd TTO.

Destined for a win, Kenya scored at will 22-16 and 23-16 before they sealed the win 25-16.