Selebwa asks Kenyans to rally behind Migne

Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa has asked Kenyans to rally behind Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne.

Selebwa defended the coach’s provincial squads which he named for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations in Egypt for the first time in 15 years and CHAN team that will play against Burundi in August.

“Migne knows what he is doing and we should all support the team. He knows why he selected some players and left others out. That is his work,” Selebwa.

Selebwa welcomed the inclusion of Wazito duo Joe Waithira and Teddy Osok in the CHAN team.

“This is a challenge to other players in the National Super League to work harder so that they can get call ups in future,” said Selebwa.

However, Fortune Sacco coach Suleiman Haji joined calls for the inclusion of Zesco United striker Jesse Were.

“Were is one of the top strikers in the country today and deserved a place in the team. I’m surprised that he was left out of the squad,” said Haji.

He further noted that National Super League top scorers Nairobi Stima’s Dennis Oalo and Fortune Sacco’s Stephen Onyango should have been included in the CHAN team.

“These are good players who have scored 19 goals and they deserved to be included in the CHAN team. Migne should also spare some time and watch NSL matches across the country,” added the coach.

The two coaches spoke at Gusii Stadium on Saturday after their NSL encounter which the hosts won 3-1. Bliss Kitiyo scored twice while John Musyoka scored the third for Shabana while Kazeem Adenkule replied for the visitors.