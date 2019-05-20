Ondiro happy with performance as Wazalendo edge Sailors in thriller

Wazalendo team manager Joab Ondiro expressed satisfaction after his side garnered maximum points by beating Sailors 4-3

Despite being an evenly contested affair, Alex Munialo's goal five seconds to time was all that Wazalendo needed to overpower the opposition and Ondiro felt that his side deserved the win.He said: "For the avoidance of doubt, I must say we needed this win badly. I am happy for the spirited fight the lads put up and our never say die attitude finally paid off in the dying seconds of the game.""At 3-3 anything could have happened but the players left their hearts on the field. We have to remain calm. We conceded unnecessary goals and we just have to play smarter."

He however promised to steady his porous defence to avoid leaking easy goals. He said: "We need to have a water tight and mean defence to stage a proper fight in the league. Reckless defending will be delt with accordingly and we hope for a nice response going forward."

Sailors coach Timothy Kamar bemoaned at his team's conceding in the dead but promised to iron out mistakes across the field. He said: "It is heartbreaking since the score came at the most unexpected time but we will work our way out and correct our shortcomings."

Johnstone Indiazi scored a hat-trick for sailors in the 8th, 33rd and 38th minute. Mathew Mutiso,Erick Ochieng, Kennedy Munialo and Alex Munialo scored for Wazalendo in the 6th, 23rd, 35th and 60th minute respectively.

In the super league, Coast side Mombasa Sports Club (MSC), credited themselves with another three points as Sydney Rubia's 60th minute goal was enough to break Technical University of Kenya's (TUK) hearts in a 2-1 win.

The visitors were first on the score sheet as Michael Mugo struck home in the 4th minute. TUK responded in the last quarter as captain Moses Obushuru stepped up to score 55th minute flick but it proved not enough.

National League outfit Bay club rallied from behind to claim 2-1 victory against Mount Kenya University. Geoffrey Odhiambo's 40th minute strike cancelled out Jeremin Njoroge's 18th minute goal before Valentine Otieno scored the winning goal in stoppage time.